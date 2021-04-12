Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Apr 12, 2021, 16:18 ET

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.0 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $4.0 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $281 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

 

Market

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

2/28/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

3/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,779

($163)

$408

($100)

$9,924

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,053

70

212

-

6,335

  Advisory

19,088

633

558

-

20,279

Total Institutional Accounts

34,920

540

1,178

(100)

36,538

Open-end Funds

36,678

990

1,087

(132)

38,623

Closed-end Funds

11,486

1

441

(49)

11,879

Total AUM

$83,084

$1,531

$2,706

($281)

$87,040

About Cohen & Steers
Dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in everything we do, Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, focused on delivering attractive returns, income and diversification. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

