Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2021
Apr 12, 2021, 16:18 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.0 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $4.0 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $281 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
2/28/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
3/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$9,779
|
($163)
|
$408
|
($100)
|
$9,924
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,053
|
70
|
212
|
-
|
6,335
|
Advisory
|
19,088
|
633
|
558
|
-
|
20,279
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,920
|
540
|
1,178
|
(100)
|
36,538
|
Open-end Funds
|
36,678
|
990
|
1,087
|
(132)
|
38,623
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,486
|
1
|
441
|
(49)
|
11,879
|
Total AUM
|
$83,084
|
$1,531
|
$2,706
|
($281)
|
$87,040
About Cohen & Steers
Dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in everything we do, Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, focused on delivering attractive returns, income and diversification. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
