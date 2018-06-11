Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2018

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $59.3 billion as of May 31, 2018, an increase of $769 million from April 30, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $988 million and net inflows of $52 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million.