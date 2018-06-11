Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2018

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $59.3 billion as of May 31, 2018, an increase of $769 million from April 30, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $988 million and net inflows of $52 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million.










Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

















Market 





($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Appreciation




AUM

By investment vehicle:

April 2018

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

Transfers

May 2018












Institutional Accounts:










Japan Subadvisory

$                9,659

$           (20)

$                312

$         (192)

$             -

$                9,759

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,422

(222)

75

-

-

6,275

Advisory

11,327

266

155

-

32

11,780

Total Institutional Accounts

27,408

24

542

(192)

32

27,814

Open-end Funds

22,174

28

345

(37)

(32)

22,478

Closed-end Funds

8,915

-

101

(42)

-

8,974

Total  

$              58,497

$            52

$                988

$         (271)

$             -

$              59,266












About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

