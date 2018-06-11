NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $59.3 billion as of May 31, 2018, an increase of $769 million from April 30, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $988 million and net inflows of $52 million, partially offset by distributions of $271 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
Market
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
April 2018
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
Transfers
|
May 2018
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$ 9,659
|
$ (20)
|
$ 312
|
$ (192)
|
$ -
|
$ 9,759
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,422
|
(222)
|
75
|
-
|
-
|
6,275
|
Advisory
|
11,327
|
266
|
155
|
-
|
32
|
11,780
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
27,408
|
24
|
542
|
(192)
|
32
|
27,814
|
Open-end Funds
|
22,174
|
28
|
345
|
(37)
|
(32)
|
22,478
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,915
|
-
|
101
|
(42)
|
-
|
8,974
|
Total
|
$ 58,497
|
$ 52
|
$ 988
|
$ (271)
|
$ -
|
$ 59,266
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-may-2018-300664366.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article