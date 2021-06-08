Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2021
Jun 08, 2021, 16:14 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million, partially offset by distributions of $201 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
By investment vehicle:
|
AUM
4/30/2021
|
Net
Flows
|
Market
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
AUM
5/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$10,554
|
($108)
|
$62
|
($97)
|
$10,411
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,795
|
72
|
106
|
-
|
6,973
|
Advisory
|
21,957
|
123
|
322
|
-
|
22,402
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
39,306
|
87
|
490
|
(97)
|
39,786
|
Open-end Funds
|
41,114
|
672
|
252
|
(55)
|
41,983
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,421
|
1
|
73
|
(49)
|
12,446
|
Total AUM
|
$92,841
|
$760
|
$815
|
($201)
|
$94,215
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
