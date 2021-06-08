Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2021

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million, partially offset by distributions of $201 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

By investment vehicle: 

AUM

4/30/2021

Net

Flows

Market

Appreciation

Distributions

AUM

5/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$10,554

($108)

$62

($97)

$10,411

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,795

72

106

-

6,973

  Advisory

21,957

123

322

-

22,402

Total Institutional Accounts

39,306

87

490

(97)

39,786

Open-end Funds

41,114

672

252

(55)

41,983

Closed-end Funds

12,421

1

73

(49)

12,446

Total AUM

$92,841

$760

$815

($201)

$94,215

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

