Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2021

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million, partially offset by distributions of $201 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) By investment vehicle: AUM 4/30/2021 Net Flows Market Appreciation Distributions AUM 5/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $10,554 ($108) $62 ($97) $10,411 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,795 72 106 - 6,973 Advisory 21,957 123 322 - 22,402 Total Institutional Accounts 39,306 87 490 (97) 39,786 Open-end Funds 41,114 672 252 (55) 41,983 Closed-end Funds 12,421 1 73 (49) 12,446 Total AUM $92,841 $760 $815 ($201) $94,215

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.