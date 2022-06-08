Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2022

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.7 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.0 billion, net outflows of $510 million and distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

4/30/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

5/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,512

($212)

($689)

$ -

$21,611

  Japan Subadvisory

10,133

14

(575)

(81)

9,491

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,238

(43)

(210)

-

5,985

Total Institutional Accounts

38,883

(241)

(1,474)

(81)

37,087

Open-end Funds

46,521

(270)

(1,412)

(51)

44,788

Closed-end Funds

12,599

1

(125)

(51)

12,424

Total AUM

$98,003

($510)

($3,011)

($183)

$94,299

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

