Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2022

Jun 08, 2022, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.7 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.0 billion, net outflows of $510 million and distributions of $183 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
4/30/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
5/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,512
|
($212)
|
($689)
|
$ -
|
$21,611
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,133
|
14
|
(575)
|
(81)
|
9,491
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,238
|
(43)
|
(210)
|
-
|
5,985
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
38,883
|
(241)
|
(1,474)
|
(81)
|
37,087
|
Open-end Funds
|
46,521
|
(270)
|
(1,412)
|
(51)
|
44,788
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,599
|
1
|
(125)
|
(51)
|
12,424
|
Total AUM
|
$98,003
|
($510)
|
($3,011)
|
($183)
|
$94,299
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
