Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2023
08 Jun, 2023, 16:27 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $77.9 billion as of May 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.1 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.4 billion, net outflows of $461 million and distributions of $181 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
4/30/2023
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
Transfers
5/31/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,862
($75)
($696)
-
$160
$18,251
Japan Subadvisory
8,848
49
(264)
(86)
-
8,547
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,533
(4)
(242)
-
-
5,287
Total Institutional Accounts
33,243
(30)
(1,202)
(86)
160
32,085
Open-end Funds
36,741
(431)
(990)
(44)
(160)
35,116
Closed-end Funds
10,959
-
(257)
(51)
-
10,651
Total AUM
$80,943
($461)
($2,449)
($181)
$-
$77,852
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
