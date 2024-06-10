Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management of $77.2 billion at April 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.6 billion, partially offset by distributions of $150 million and net outflows of $93 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

4/30/2024

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

5/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$17,377

$61

$823

-

$18,261

  Japan Subadvisory

7,890

(84)

463

(55)

8,214

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,378

(7)

276

-

5,647

Total Institutional Accounts

30,645

(30)

1,562

(55)

32,122

Open-end Funds

35,769

(64)

1,623

(44)

37,284

Closed-end Funds

10,746

1

386

(51)

11,082

Total AUM

$77,160

($93)

$3,571

($150)

$80,488






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

