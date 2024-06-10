Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management of $77.2 billion at April 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.6 billion, partially offset by distributions of $150 million and net outflows of $93 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 4/30/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 5/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $17,377 $61 $823 - $18,261 Japan Subadvisory 7,890 (84) 463 (55) 8,214 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,378 (7) 276 - 5,647 Total Institutional Accounts 30,645 (30) 1,562 (55) 32,122 Open-end Funds 35,769 (64) 1,623 (44) 37,284 Closed-end Funds 10,746 1 386 (51) 11,082 Total AUM $77,160 ($93) $3,571 ($150) $80,488













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

