Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2024
Jun 10, 2024, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.5 billion as of May 31, 2024, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management of $77.2 billion at April 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $3.6 billion, partially offset by distributions of $150 million and net outflows of $93 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
4/30/2024
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
5/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$17,377
|
$61
|
$823
|
-
|
$18,261
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
7,890
|
(84)
|
463
|
(55)
|
8,214
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,378
|
(7)
|
276
|
-
|
5,647
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
30,645
|
(30)
|
1,562
|
(55)
|
32,122
|
Open-end Funds
|
35,769
|
(64)
|
1,623
|
(44)
|
37,284
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,746
|
1
|
386
|
(51)
|
11,082
|
Total AUM
|
$77,160
|
($93)
|
$3,571
|
($150)
|
$80,488
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
