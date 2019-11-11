Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.0 billion as of October 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2019. The increase in assets under management from September 30, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million, partially offset by distributions of $186 million.

Japan Subadvisory $10,305 $95 $132 ($101) $10,431 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,985 (200) 116 - 5,901 Advisory 15,243 35 244 - 15,522 Total Institutional Accounts 31,533 (70) 492 (101) 31,854 Open-end Funds 29,598 402 440 (43) 30,397 Closed-end Funds 9,707 1 35 (42) 9,701 Total AUM $70,838 $333 $967 ($186) $71,952













About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

