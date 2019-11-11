Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2019
Nov 11, 2019, 16:07 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.0 billion as of October 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2019. The increase in assets under management from September 30, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million, partially offset by distributions of $186 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2019
|
Net Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2019
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$10,305
|
$95
|
$132
|
($101)
|
$10,431
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,985
|
(200)
|
116
|
-
|
5,901
|
Advisory
|
15,243
|
35
|
244
|
-
|
15,522
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
31,533
|
(70)
|
492
|
(101)
|
31,854
|
Open-end Funds
|
29,598
|
402
|
440
|
(43)
|
30,397
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,707
|
1
|
35
|
(42)
|
9,701
|
Total AUM
|
$70,838
|
$333
|
$967
|
($186)
|
$71,952
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
