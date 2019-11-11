Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2019

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Nov 11, 2019, 16:07 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.0 billion as of October 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2019. The increase in assets under management from September 30, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $967 million and net inflows of $333 million, partially offset by distributions of $186 million

Assets Under Management  

(unaudited)






 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2019

Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

10/31/2019

Institutional Accounts:




   Japan Subadvisory

$10,305

$95

$132

($101)

$10,431

   Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,985

(200)

116

-

5,901

   Advisory

15,243

35

244

-

15,522

Total Institutional Accounts

31,533

(70)

492

(101)

31,854

Open-end Funds

29,598

402

440

(43)

30,397

Closed-end Funds

9,707

1

35

(42)

9,701

Total AUM

$70,838

$333

$967

($186)

$71,952






About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

