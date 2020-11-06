Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of October 31, 2020, an increase of $715 million from assets under management at September 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.0 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.



AUM By investment vehicle: 9/30/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 10/31/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,016 $42 ($163) ($124) $8,771 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,271 36 (136) - 5,171 Advisory 16,093 348 (306) - 16,135 Total Institutional Accounts 30,380 426 (605) (124) 30,077 Open-end Funds 31,404 309 (377) (53) 31,283 Closed-end Funds 8,719 1,251 (70) (42) 9,858 Total AUM $70,503 $1,986 ($1,052) ($219) $71,218

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

