Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2020
Nov 06, 2020, 20:01 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of October 31, 2020, an increase of $715 million from assets under management at September 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.0 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $1.1 billion and distributions of $219 million.
|
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2020
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$9,016
|
$42
|
($163)
|
($124)
|
$8,771
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,271
|
36
|
(136)
|
-
|
5,171
|
Advisory
|
16,093
|
348
|
(306)
|
-
|
16,135
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
30,380
|
426
|
(605)
|
(124)
|
30,077
|
Open-end Funds
|
31,404
|
309
|
(377)
|
(53)
|
31,283
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,719
|
1,251
|
(70)
|
(42)
|
9,858
|
Total AUM
|
$70,503
|
$1,986
|
($1,052)
|
($219)
|
$71,218
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.