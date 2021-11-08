Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2021

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Nov 08, 2021, 16:23 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $101.6 billion as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $4.3 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $203 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

  9/30/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  10/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,818

($366)

$1,118

$ -

$23,570

  Japan Subadvisory

10,262

(129)

746

(92)

10,787

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,267

32

364

-

6,663

Total Institutional Accounts

39,347

(463)

2,228

(92)

41,020

Open-end Funds

45,593

595

1,757

(62)

47,883

Closed-end Funds

12,320

6

414

(49)

12,691

Total AUM

$97,260

$138

$4,399

($203)

$101,594

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly and Special Dividends...

Cohen & Steers Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics