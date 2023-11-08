Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2023
08 Nov, 2023, 16:31 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.2 billion as of October 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.0 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2023
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2023
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$17,904
|
($74)
|
($564)
|
-
|
$17,266
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,090
|
4
|
(325)
|
(60)
|
7,709
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,222
|
(234)
|
(183)
|
-
|
4,805
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
31,216
|
(304)
|
(1,072)
|
(60)
|
29,780
|
Open-end Funds
|
33,671
|
(423)
|
(835)
|
(43)
|
32,370
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,271
|
(5)
|
(180)
|
(51)
|
10,035
|
Total AUM
|
$75,158
|
($732)
|
($2,087)
|
($154)
|
$72,185
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
