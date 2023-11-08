Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.2 billion as of October 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.0 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 9/30/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions 10/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $17,904 ($74) ($564) - $17,266 Japan Subadvisory 8,090 4 (325) (60) 7,709 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,222 (234) (183) - 4,805 Total Institutional Accounts 31,216 (304) (1,072) (60) 29,780 Open-end Funds 33,671 (423) (835) (43) 32,370 Closed-end Funds 10,271 (5) (180) (51) 10,035 Total AUM $75,158 ($732) ($2,087) ($154) $72,185













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

