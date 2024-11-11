Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2024
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Nov 11, 2024, 16:23 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.7 billion as of October 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.0 billion from assets under management of $91.8 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2024
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2024
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$20,982
|
($49)
|
($637)
|
-
|
$20,296
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,365
|
(3)
|
(258)
|
(55)
|
9,049
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,545
|
(41)
|
(263)
|
-
|
6,241
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
36,892
|
(93)
|
(1,158)
|
(55)
|
35,586
|
Open-end Funds
|
42,979
|
546
|
(996)
|
(44)
|
42,485
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,909
|
1
|
(191)
|
(51)
|
11,668
|
Total AUM
|
$91,780
|
$454
|
($2,345)
|
($150)
|
$89,739
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article