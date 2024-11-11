Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.7 billion as of October 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.0 billion from assets under management of $91.8 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

 

 

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2024

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

10/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,982

($49)

($637)

-

$20,296

  Japan Subadvisory

9,365

(3)

(258)

(55)

9,049

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,545

(41)

(263)

-

6,241

Total Institutional Accounts

36,892

(93)

(1,158)

(55)

35,586

Open-end Funds

42,979

546

(996)

(44)

42,485

Closed-end Funds

11,909

1

(191)

(51)

11,668

Total AUM

$91,780

$454

($2,345)

($150)

$89,739

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

