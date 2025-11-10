Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for October 2025
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Nov 10, 2025, 16:22 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.6 billion as of October 31, 2025, a decrease of $312 million from assets under management of $90.9 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2025
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$20,208
|
$390
|
($324)
|
-
|
$20,274
|
Subadvisory
|
14,503
|
293
|
(202)
|
(54)
|
14,540
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,711
|
683
|
(526)
|
(54)
|
34,814
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,421
|
(61)
|
(668)
|
(45)
|
43,647
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,765
|
513
|
(103)
|
(51)
|
12,124
|
Total AUM
|
$90,897
|
$1,135
|
($1,297)
|
($150)
|
$90,585
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article