Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for October 2025

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Nov 10, 2025, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.6 billion as of October 31, 2025, a decrease of $312 million from assets under management of $90.9 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

  Net

Market


 AUM

By investment vehicle:

9/30/2025

  Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 10/31/2025

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$20,208

$390

($324)

-

$20,274

  Subadvisory

14,503

293

(202)

(54)

14,540

Total Institutional Accounts

34,711

683

(526)

(54)

34,814

Open-end Funds

44,421

(61)

(668)

(45)

43,647

Closed-end Funds

11,765

513

(103)

(51)

12,124

Total AUM

$90,897

$1,135

($1,297)

($150)

$90,585

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT, Inc. Acquires Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center

Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT, Inc. ("CNSREIT") announced today its acquisition of Rio Hill Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored open-air...

Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.62 per share...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics