Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for October 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $90.6 billion as of October 31, 2025, a decrease of $312 million from assets under management of $90.9 billion at September 30, 2025. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.

Advisory $20,208 $390 ($324) - $20,274 Subadvisory 14,503 293 (202) (54) 14,540 Total Institutional Accounts 34,711 683 (526) (54) 34,814 Open-end Funds 44,421 (61) (668) (45) 43,647 Closed-end Funds 11,765 513 (103) (51) 12,124 Total AUM $90,897 $1,135 ($1,297) ($150) $90,585

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

