Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2019

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Oct 08, 2019, 16:12 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2019. The increase in assets under management from August 31, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $931 million and net inflows of $613 million, partially offset by distributions of $275 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Market

Appreciation

AUM

By investment vehicle:

8/31/2019

Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

9/30/2019

Institutional Accounts:




     Japan Subadvisory

$10,239

($35)

$204

($103)

$10,305

     Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,864

25

96

-

5,985

     Advisory

14,840

185

218

-

15,243

Total Institutional Accounts

30,943

175

518

(103)

31,533

Open-end Funds

28,993

437

298

(130)

29,598

Closed-end Funds

9,633

1

115

(42)

9,707

Total AUM

$69,569

$613

$931

($275)

$70,838

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

