Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2019. The increase in assets under management from August 31, 2019 was due to market appreciation of $931 million and net inflows of $613 million, partially offset by distributions of $275 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM

Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2019 Net Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 9/30/2019 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $10,239 ($35) $204 ($103) $10,305 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,864 25 96 - 5,985 Advisory 14,840 185 218 - 15,243 Total Institutional Accounts 30,943 175 518 (103) 31,533 Open-end Funds 28,993 437 298 (130) 29,598 Closed-end Funds 9,633 1 115 (42) 9,707 Total AUM $69,569 $613 $931 ($275) $70,838

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.