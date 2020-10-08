Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2020. The decrease was due to net outflows of $24 million, market depreciation of $1.2 billion and distributions of $303 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

Net

Market

Appreciation

AUM

By investment vehicle:

8/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

9/30/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,288

$93

($244)

($121)

$9,016

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,341

57

(127)

-

5,271

  Advisory

16,894

(502)

(299)

-

16,093

Total Institutional Accounts

31,523

(352)

(670)

(121)

30,380

Open-end Funds

31,654

328

(438)

(140)

31,404

Closed-end Funds

8,896

-

(135)

(42)

8,719

Total AUM

$72,073

($24)

($1,243)

($303)

$70,503

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

