Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.6 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2020. The decrease was due to net outflows of $24 million, market depreciation of $1.2 billion and distributions of $303 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 8/31/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 9/30/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,288 $93 ($244) ($121) $9,016 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,341 57 (127) - 5,271 Advisory 16,894 (502) (299) - 16,093 Total Institutional Accounts 31,523 (352) (670) (121) 30,380 Open-end Funds 31,654 328 (438) (140) 31,404 Closed-end Funds 8,896 - (135) (42) 8,719 Total AUM $72,073 ($24) ($1,243) ($303) $70,503

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

