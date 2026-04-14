Cohen & Steers Announces U.S. Wealth Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced a series of leadership appointments and organizational enhancements designed to strengthen its U.S. wealth distribution capabilities and support continued growth across key client segments.

Brad Ispass Promoted to Lead U.S. Wealth

Brad Ispass, formerly Head of Enterprise Wealth, has been promoted to Head of U.S. Wealth, where he will lead the firm's distribution strategy and teams across all U.S. intermediary channels. U.S. Wealth will be structured into four segments under Mr. Ispass' leadership:

U.S. Wealth Management Sales: sales and client service focused on the advisor, retirement and Enterprise RIA channels.



Global Strategic Accounts: home office coverage of full-service broker-dealers, independent platforms, independent hybrid firms, TAMPs, sub-advisory relationships, OCIOs and global banks.



Private Wealth Solutions: Specialized client service support for the firm's private real estate strategies.



ETF Sales: Specialized client service support for the firm's active ETFs.

Mr. Ispass succeeds Daniel Noonan, who was promoted to Head of Global Distribution in November 2025. Since joining Cohen & Steers last year, Mr. Ispass has been instrumental in leading the firm's Enterprise Wealth Group, with a mandate to grow market share in the firm's core asset classes, expand into private markets through its real estate strategies, increase assets under management in ETFs, and drive organic growth within the rapidly expanding registered investment advisor (RIA) market. He brings more than two decades of experience in sales management and strategic distribution leadership. Prior to Cohen & Steers, he served as Head of U.S. Advisory Distribution at DWS Group.

Paul Bernardi Appointed to Lead U.S. Wealth Sales

Paul Bernardi has joined Cohen & Steers as Head of U.S. Wealth Sales, a newly created position. Mr. Bernardi reports to Mr. Ispass and will be responsible for leading the U.S. Wealth Sales Group consisting of Advisory Sales, Internal Sales, Retirement and Enterprise RIA Sales. This integrated structure is designed to enhance collaboration, improve client coverage, and accelerate growth across the U.S. wealth landscape. Mr. Bernardi brings deep industry experience, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Intermediary at Voya Investment Management, where he spent nearly 25 years.

Daniel Noonan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Distribution, said:

"We are making these appointments from a position of strength and with great confidence in our future. With robust market share in our core asset classes, seven consecutive quarters of positive net inflows in Wealth, and what we believe are the early stages of a multi‑year environment favorable to our asset classes, we are well positioned for the next phase of growth under Brad, Paul and our entire wealth distribution team."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.