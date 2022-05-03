Cohen & Steers Appoints Alicia Dee as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Alicia E. Dee as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Dee brings more than 20 years of experience across all global human resources disciplines. She joins the firm's Executive Committee.

Ms. Dee joins Cohen & Steers from JPMorgan Chase, where she served in various human resources leadership roles since 2000. Most recently, she led JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management Talent Institute, a global team which designs and delivers global talent initiatives and programs. Previously, she served as head of human resources for the company's U.S. and EMEA private bank units.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

Alicia is a key addition to Cohen & Steers and our Executive Committee. She has a deep understanding of HR and the needs of a growing global investment management business. She will be instrumental in recruiting, developing and retaining talent essential to the company's success and ensuring the continued progress of our D&I strategy, among many other strategic initiatives.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

