Cohen & Steers Appoints Diana Shieh to Lead Private Real Estate Operations and Asset Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today the appointment of Diana Shieh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Asset Management for Cohen & Steers' Private Real Estate Group. Ms. Shieh will oversee the strategic asset management of Cohen & Steers' private real estate portfolio, driving value creation and performance optimization, while serving as COO of the Private Real Estate platform to align operations across key functions and enhance scalability. Ms. Shieh reports to James S. Corl, Head of the Private Real Estate Group.

Ms. Shieh joins Cohen & Steers with over 20 years of real estate investment and operational experience. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Asset Management at Oxford Properties Group, where she established a national asset management department and oversaw its $20 billion US portfolio spanning office, retail, residential, and alternative sectors. Prior to Oxford, she served as global Co-Head of Portfolio & Asset Management at Madison International Realty, with responsibility over its domestic and international portfolio spanning over $8 billion of AUM.

James S. Corl, Head of Private Real Estate, said:

"Diana brings significant experience managing real estate portfolios and driving value for clients. Her experience overseeing multibillion‑dollar platforms across property sectors and geographies makes her a strong addition to our team. We are pleased to welcome her to Cohen & Steers as we expand our operational infrastructure to support our growing property portfolio."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

