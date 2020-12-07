Cohen & Steers Appoints Greg Bottjer as Head of Global Product Strategy & Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, announced today that Greg Bottjer has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Product Strategy & Development.

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Steers, said:

Greg's position is strategic and he will work with our leadership team to define the product strategy for our next phase of growth. We are committed to sustaining investment excellence as we create strategy extensions in real assets and alternative income, and develop innovative, investment-focused vehicles.

Joseph Harvey, President of Cohen & Steers, said:

We are uniquely positioned to innovate and create new products due to our outstanding investment performance and the demand for our strategies as investors seek diversifying returns, alternative income, tax-sensitive approaches and, potentially, the need for inflation protection. We look forward to working with Greg as we continue to add capabilities that help clients solve these asset allocation challenges.

Greg brings more than 27 years of financial services experience to Cohen & Steers, most recently serving as Senior Managing Director and Head of Product Management & Development at Nuveen. Since joining Nuveen in 2007, Greg led the firm's product management and development efforts for municipals, taxable fixed income, equities and responsible investments, setting strategic direction and executing product plans across a range of product wrappers and global distribution channels. He will report to Joseph Harvey.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.