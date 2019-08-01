Cohen & Steers Appoints Joseph Harvey to Board of Directors

Over his 27-year tenure with Cohen & Steers, Mr. Harvey has been instrumental in sharpening the company's investment process and business strategy. He joined Cohen & Steers in 1992 as a REIT analyst, was elevated to portfolio manager in 1998, and has served as the firm's President and Chief Investment Officer since 2003. During that time, he has been a leading contributor to the company's consistent investment performance, delivering value to shareholders and clients.

Since its inception in 1986 as a specialist manager of U.S. REITs, Cohen & Steers has expanded its investment capabilities to include additional liquid real assets, including listed infrastructure, midstream energy and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. These strategies offer the potential for attractive total returns and stable income, while delivering portfolio diversification benefits. Employing 300+ people in four offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia, Cohen & Steers has more than $62 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

