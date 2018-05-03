Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018 in the amount of $0.33 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 21, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018.