Cohen & Steers Announces Plan to Convert the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund to ETF

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced plans to convert the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund, a U.S. mutual fund designed to capitalize on opportunities across traditional and alternative energy, into an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). The ETF will be managed by the same portfolio management team and pursue the same investment objectives as the current mutual fund.

The conversion is intended to offer shareholders several potential benefits, including enhanced trading flexibility, increased portfolio holdings transparency and improved tax efficiency. The conversion has been approved by the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") and is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Upon completion, the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund will become the firm's sixth actively managed ETF, joining:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF (CSRE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (CSIO)

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR)

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (CSPF)

Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred and Income Active ETF (CSSD)

For more information about Cohen & Steers' active ETFs, visit the Cohen & Steers Active ETFs Knowledge Center at www.cohenandsteers.com/etfs. For more information about the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund visit www.cohenandsteers.com/futureofenergy.

About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 866.737.6370. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC. The Cohen & Steers ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Cohen & Steers.

