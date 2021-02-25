Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.45 per share of common stock payable March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2021. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 15.4% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.39 per share of common stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

