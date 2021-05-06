Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

May 06, 2021, 16:46 ET

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.45 per share of common stock payable May 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021.

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Reports Results For First Quarter 2021...

Cohen & Steers Forms Private Real Estate Group...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics