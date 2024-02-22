Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.59 per share of common stock, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.57 per share dividend last quarter. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2024.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.