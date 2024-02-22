Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 16:27 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.59 per share of common stock, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.57 per share dividend last quarter. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2024.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2024

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8...

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RNP) (the "Fund") with information...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.