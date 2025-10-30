Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Oct 30, 2025, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.62 per share of common stock payable on November 20, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FOF) (the "Fund") with information regarding the...

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

This press release provides shareholders of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: UTF) (the "Fund") with information regarding the sources...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics