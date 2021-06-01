Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution for June 2021

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE) (the "Fund") announced today the monthly distribution for June 2021, as summarized in the chart below:

Month Amount of

Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date June $0.015 June 15, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021











Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. pays regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The Fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund's assets. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of the return of capital distributed by a fund may be taxed as ordinary income. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Distributions of the Fund's investment in master limited partnerships (MLPs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported after year end by MLPs held by the Fund.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

