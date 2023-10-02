Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) Announces Share Repurchases

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: RLTY; the "Fund") repurchased 32,594 outstanding common shares since the Fund announced on September 6, 2023 that it may begin repurchasing shares under the Fund's share repurchase program. The share repurchase program authorizes the repurchase of up to 10% of the Fund's outstanding common shares during a calendar year. Repurchases are at management's discretion, and no assurance can be made that the Fund will repurchase additional shares.

Summary of share repurchase activity during the month ended September 30, 2023:

Fund Name

Ticker  

Number of
Shares
Repurchased

Total Value of 
Shares
Repurchased

Weighted
Average
Discount on
Shares
Repurchased

Cohen & Steers Real Estate
Opportunities and Income Fund

RLTY

32,594

$443,019

11.5 %

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings may be obtained by visiting cohenandsteers.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database, or by contacting your financial professional. Please read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbols:NYSE: CNS, RLTY

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

