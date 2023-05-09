Cohen Children's Medical Center joins The Children's Heart Foundation's Long Island Walk as Gold Sponsor

The Long Island Congenital Heart Walk is part of the nationwide Congenital Heart Walk series which raises money for congenital heart defect research.

KINGS PARK, N.Y. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Heart Foundation is proud to welcome Cohen Children's Medical Center, one of the nation's top children's hospitals and the largest provider of pediatric health services in the state, as the Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Long Island Congenital Heart Walk.

The Congenital Heart Walk is the nation's largest walk series solely dedicated to raising money to fund congenital heart defect research. Congenital heart defects, or CHDs, are America's most common and deadly birth defect. Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a CHD each year in the U.S.; this equates to 1 child every 15 minutes.

The Long Island Congenital Heart Walk will unite supporters to raise funds for research to improve survival, longevity, and quality of life for CHD patients. Join us as at Sunken Meadow State Park (Kings Park, NY) on Saturday, May 13, 2023 for an inspiring event that includes a family-friendly walk, research remarks, kids' activities, games, refreshments, music, and more. Visit events.chfwalk.org/event/longisland to register as a fundraising walker, team captain, volunteer, or to make a donation.

Since 1996, The Children's Heart Foundation has funded more than $16.5 million of CHD research, helping lead to improved diagnostics, earlier interventions, groundbreaking procedures, and life-saving treatments for individuals living with CHDs. The money raised by the Congenital Heart Walk series is helping to fund the groundbreaking research of tomorrow.

About The Children's Heart Foundation

The Children's Heart Foundation is the country's leading organization solely committed to funding congenital heart defect (CHD) research. The mission of The Children's Heart Foundation is to fund the most promising research to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects. Since 1996, The Children's Heart Foundation has funded $16.5 million dollars of CHD research. For more information, visit www.childrensheartfoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

