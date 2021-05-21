Cohen Milstein Provides Notice of Data Event

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC ("Cohen Milstein") provides notice of a data event.

On January 23, 2021, Cohen Milstein discovered unusual activity on certain computer systems. Cohen Milstein quickly disconnected the affected systems from the network and commenced an investigation that included working with third-party forensic specialists. The investigation determined that Cohen Milstein's systems were subject to unauthorized access by someone not connected with Cohen Milstein on January 23, 2021. An exhaustive review of the data was initiated and, out of an abundance of caution, all parties who have personally identifying information or personal health information present on the systems where unusual activity was detected at the time of the incident will be notified. The firm is currently unaware of any actual or even attempted misuse of information.

Cohen Milstein is reviewing and enhancing its existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event and will be notifying individuals and relevant state and federal regulators, as required. As an added precaution, Cohen Milstein will be offering complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services to potentially impacted individuals.

Should individuals have questions regarding this event, they may call Cohen Milstein's dedicated assistance line at 855-535-1837 (toll free), Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time. Individuals may write to Cohen Milstein at 1100 New York Avenue NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005. Additional information can be found on Cohen Milstein's website, https://www.cohenmilstein.com/.

Cohen Milstein encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

To place a fraud alert or credit freeze, consumers may contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O.

Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.

