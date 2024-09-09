Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Pluralsight, Inc. Class A Common Stock - PS

SALT LAKE CITY, Sep. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC announces that the United States District Court for the District of Utah has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons who purchased or acquired Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight") Class A common stock from January 16, 2019 to July 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, AS YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $20,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on February 4, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable David Barlow either in person at the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 8.100, 351 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 1, 2024 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Pluralsight Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; calling toll-free (866) 274-4004; or emailing [email protected]. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.pluralsightsecuritieslitigation.com .

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked (or submitted online) no later than December 21, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 14, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other Released Defendants' Parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 14, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Pluralsight Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-free: (866) 274-4004

[email protected]

www.pluralsightsecuritieslitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Attn: Carol V. Gilden

190 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1705

Chicago, IL 60603

Tel.: (312) 357-0370

Email: [email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.pluralsightsecuritieslitigation.com.

