COHEN VETERANS BIOSCIENCE AND 22 JUMPS ANNOUNCE PARACHUTING WITH PURPOSE: RECOGNIZING THE EPIDEMIC OF VETERANS SUICIDE AS A RESULT OF TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY (TBI) AND PTSD

Cohen Veterans Bioscience

23 May, 2023, 10:04 ET

Female Military Veterans Base Jump Memorial Day Weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho to Raise Awareness and Funds

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 27, 2023, four Veteran jumpers will leap from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho 22 times each in a single day — 22 symbolic of the estimated 22 servicemembers and Veterans who take their lives each day. This year's jumpers include:

  • Maj. Theresa Nafis, F-35B pilot, US Marine Corps
  • PO1 Kristen Jacobson, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, US Navy
  • Carly Lucas, Firefighter, San Jose Fire Department
  • Michael Byrness, 160th SOAR Veteran, US Army

The event will kick-off Friday, May 26, 2023, with a keynote presentation from Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) Chief Medical Officer Allyson Gage, PhD discussing the state of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research. Physicians and researchers representing world-renowned health and research organizations will also lead discussions on mental health, physical health, and solutions development at the Orpheum Theatre. Proceeds from ticket sales will help develop new solutions for TBI for service members and Veterans.

"Our country's heroes are increasingly taking their own lives because of the invisible wounds of war. We are excited to host this amazing event, and to have the continued support of Cohen Veterans Bioscience as they lead the way in the fight to find new diagnostics and treatments for TBI," Tristan Wimmer, Founder and CEO, 22 Jumps. 

22 Jumps aims to bring new hope to individuals and families affected by TBI and suicide. Due to a lack of objective diagnostic tools and effective treatment solutions, the "invisible wounds" of TBI and PTSD often leave service members and civilians feeling hopeless as they live with multiple debilitating symptoms and few treatment options.

Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO & President of CVB has said "We are honored to partner with 22 Jumps and support their mission to bring hope to individuals and families affected by TBI and suicide. CVB continues to advance the research for brain injuries for both civilians and veterans to acknowledge the devastation, reduce stigma and continue conversations that enable trial participation, advocacy and improvements in diagnostics and therapeutics."

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit biomedical research organization leading a new approach to research, diagnosis, and treatment of PTSD and TBI. The organization is dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics, leading the way to cure "invisible wounds" for the millions of veterans, service members, first responders, and civilians who suffer from brain trauma-related conditions. 

Please visit any of our donation pages if you are interested in helping the fight to reduce suicide rates and contribute to the research efforts associated with TBI and PTSD. 

Funds raised are part of the Kiernan Wimmer Fund to support the TBI Action Alliance of which 22 Jumps is a Founding Sponsor. The TBI Action Alliance is a new Community Coordination model to accelerate a first generation of diagnostics and treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury. Every year, millions of Americans, including Veterans, active military, first responders and public safety personnel, experience traumatic brain injuries and their associated devastating chronic effects, including suicide. Yet, in 2023, we still have no FDA-approved TBI diagnostics or treatments. By supporting the efforts of the TBI Action Alliance you can help accelerate the research goals.

22 Jumps

Cohen Veterans Bioscience

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. To support and learn more about our biomarker and computational disease modeling efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org

