Cohen Veterans Bioscience And The European College Of Neuropsychopharmacology Announce The 2021 Best Negative Data Prize In Clinical Neuroscience

Publishing all research findings—both positive and negative—is important for not only driving scientific progress and innovation, but also increasing public trust in research. When researchers fail to publish negative findings, an important part of the complete scientific knowledge is lost, which could lead to unnecessary duplication of research efforts and the loss of time and money. CVB's sponsorship of the 2021 prize for clinical neuroscience extends the organization's previous sponsorship of the same prize for preclinical neuroscience, which has been awarded biannually since 2018.

According to Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO of CVB, "The scientific ecosystem needs to begin viewing negative results obtained at all stages of the research process—from basic science to clinical trials—in a more positive light. Incentivizing researchers to publish negative results from well-conducted clinical trials not only helps to advance the science faster but also ensures that regulatory and public health recommendations are made based on all the available evidence from clinical trials. CVB is proud to extend their sponsorship of the Best Negative Data Prize to the 2021 Prize for Clinical Research as it aligns with our vision of supporting robust, reproducible, and confirmatory science to advance brain health."

Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg, MD, member of the ECNP executive board and chair of the ECNP award committee, adds: As the premier European scientific society for the application of neuroscience to brain disorders, the ECNP is strongly invested in advancing knowledge through well-conducted and conclusive negative studies. This improves not only the scientific process but, importantly, the quality of care for brain disorders, which are among the most severe and chronic illnesses across Europe.

The call for submissions for the 2021 Best Negative Data Prize in Clinical Neuroscience will open on March 8, 2021, with a closing date of April 30th, 2021. The award itself is a monetary prize of $10,000 made available through the generous sponsorship support provided by CVB (https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/) and will be awarded at the ECNP Congress in Lisbon, Portugal in October 2021.

Full details about the criteria for submission and how to apply for the 2021 Best Negative Data Prize in Clinical Neuroscience can be found at the following URL https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/

Corresponding authors may submit their papers directly on CVB's website (https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/) via the submission link. The review committee will select and inform the winner by August 1, 2021. The public announcement and presentation of the prize will take place at the ECNP Congress in Lisbon, Portugal on October 2-5 2021, where the winner will be expected to present a talk about his or her negative data results paper.

Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research organization dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostic tests and personalized therapeutics for the millions of veterans and civilians who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders. CVB promotes best practices in research for evidence-driven, reproducible, and effective solutions. To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

CVB is also the lead organization behind the US branch of the Global Preclinical Data Forum, a joint US and European initiative that encourages global collaboration to address modern issues in preclinical science, with the goal of enhancing data utility for clinical research and development. The Global Preclinical Data Forum has coordinated the Best Negative Data Prize in Preclinical Neuroscience biannually since 2018. To learn more about the preclinical prize and apply for the 2022 prize, visit https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org.

ECNP is a scientific association dedicated to advancing the science of the brain, promoting better treatment and enhancing brain health. It is Europe's leading independent forum for the science of CNS treatments. The ECNP Congress, Europe's largest meeting on brain science, showcases the world's best disease-oriented brain research, annually attracting between 4,000 and 6,000 neuroscientists, psychiatrists, neurologists and psychologists. ECNP's wide range of scientific and educational activities, programmes and events make it the largest non-institutional supporter of applied and translational neuroscience research and education in Europe.

The ECNP Preclinical Data Forum, established by ECNP in 2014, was the founding basis, and now the European branch, of the Global Preclinical Data Forum.

More information about ECNP, its aims and activities, can be found at www.ecnp.eu..

