Cohen Veterans Bioscience Announces New Board Member to Support Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cohen Veterans Bioscience announces the appointment of Frank Larkin to the Board of Directors, in the role of Vice Chair, effective January 1, 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Frank Larkin to the CVB Board," said Board Chair, Magali Haas, MD, PhD. "Frank's former and continued service to our Veteran's Advisory Council coupled with his dedicated professionalism and deeply personal experience will bring insights and passion to further advance CVB's mission."

Larkin has served as a Navy SEAL, as a Maryland State Trooper-Flight Paramedic, as a special agent for 21 years in the U.S. Secret Service and for nearly four years as the U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms. He also served as a senior leader in the Department of Defense.

Since 2019, Larkin has served as the Chair of the Veterans Advisory Council, and as a voice for the Veterans community, to ensure that CVB delivered meaningful results for Veterans by providing advice and strategic recommendations to help inform and further CVB mission and objectives.

"Addressing Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Suicidality among our Veterans and active service members should be public health priorities for our nation," said Haas. "We are honored to welcome Frank to the fight to ultimately improve the lives of all those affected."

The entire Board and Executive Leadership of CVB also extends their deepest appreciation to Theresa Frangiosa for her years of extraordinary service and dedication as a member of CVB's Board of Directors and in her service as Board Secretary. Ms. Frangiosa, who joined the CVB Board of Directors in 2014, will retire from the board at the end of 2023. Theresa's life sciences and early clinical development expertise, guidance and contributions have been integral to CVB's growth and invaluable to individuals and families with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) lived experiences.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit biomedical research and technology organization leading a new approach to research, diagnosis and treatment of PTSD and TBI. We are dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics, leading the way to cure "invisible wounds" for the millions of veterans, service members, first responders, and civilians who suffer from brain trauma-related conditions. Find out more at cohenbio.org.

