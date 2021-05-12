Cohen Veterans Bioscience Hosts Voices of Veterans Webinar to Mark 'Mental Health Action Day' on May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the first Mental Health Action Day, brain research and advocacy nonprofit Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) announces plans to host a webinar on May 20th titled "Parachuting with Purpose: A View into the Personal Experiences of Traumatic Brain Injury Among Veterans and a New Path Toward Precision Solutions."

Register here: https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/2021/05/10/webinar-22-jumps-idaho-jumpers/#register

CVB joins more than 700 organizations in its participation in Mental Health Action Day to "drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action."

"We are pleased to participate with so many organizations in this important inaugural event to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of mental health disorders and effect real change. Advocating for systemic transformation to advance brain health takes a village and is critical to our mission," said Magali Haas, MD, PhD, President, and CEO of Cohen Veterans Bioscience. "For too long, we have been using a band-aid methodology to treat mental health and brain trauma, in particular. Moving the field forward will require an approach based on each person's unique biological profile to bring us closer toward realizing more personalized treatments."

The "invisible wounds of war" are not so invisible: The high rates of suicide and other maladies gripping our nation's military families are right in front of us.

Join the conversation to hear the personal stories of veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI), as well as survivors of Veterans' suicide, and why they are driving an effort to raise awareness for removing the stigma around Mental Health.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen, particularly among young adults. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the growing mental health crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the "second pandemic."

As people experience brain trauma differently, the field has been stymied by a one-size-fits-all approach and lack of objective tools and treatments to effectively diagnose and manage TBI and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). TBI and PTSD are risk factors for suicide. Learn how organizations are collaborating and advocating to bring new solutions to Veterans and others who have sustained brain trauma.

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

"From Covid-19 to economic struggles and the continuing fight for racial justice, the other half of the twin pandemic is the rise of our mental health challenges," said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. "This is a critical moment to shift our culture from mental health awareness to mental health action and MTV is proud to come together with diverse cross-sector leaders on this inaugural day to encourage and empower people to take action -– for themselves, for their loved ones or for the systemic changes needed to improve our social and emotional wellbeing."

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology development organization dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostics and tailored therapeutics to advance brain health.

About Mental Health Action Day

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The first Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, 2021 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

