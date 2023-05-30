COHEN VETERANS BIOSCIENCE JOINS VETERAN MATTHEW MITCHELL ON MILITARY MAKEOVER WITH MONTEL TO DISCUSS TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 2, 2023, at 7:30AM EST, Cohen Veterans Bioscience CEO and President Dr. Magali Haas, will appear on the latest episode of Military Makeover to discuss the "invisible wounds", state of the science and pursuits to advance treatments related to traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Military Makeover with Montel® offers hope and a helping hand to members of our military and their loved ones. Show host and military advocate Montel Williams, a veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, leads the Makeover team's mission.

"We are honored to support a program that helps our veterans and grateful to be invited into the home of Matthew and his family to hear first hand his experience with TBI and PTSD", said Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO & President of CVB.

Dr. Magali Haas meets with U.S. Army Staff Sergeant veteran Matthew Mitchell to listen to his experience and discuss the latest science pursuits for those affected by Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD. Matthew's vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device (IED) while on deployment in Iraq. The intense explosion and its aftermath left him with a TBI. For long periods of time, the traumatic incident affected his mental and emotional health, leading him into a dark hole of depression and PTSD.  "The effects of Traumatic Brain Injury should never be underestimated and I fully support the advancements in science Cohen Veterans Bioscience is leading", said Staff Sergeant Mitchell.

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are often called the "invisible epidemic." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year 2.87 million Americans experience a TBI, and about 5.3 million are living with a TBI-related disability. And yet it receives relatively little attention.

Frank Larkin, former Navy SEAL, 40th US Senate Sergeant at Arms commented, "We ask our military to do our nation's business and we must be there to support them when they come home.  Cohen Veterans Bioscience continues to advance research for brain injuries for both civilians and veterans and we all need to step up and support the cause."

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit biomedical research organization leading a new approach to research, diagnosis, and treatment of PTSD and TBI. The organization is dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics, leading the way to cure "invisible wounds" for the millions of veterans, service members, first responders, and civilians who suffer from brain trauma-related conditions.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. To support and learn more about our biomarker and computational disease modeling efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org

About Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

