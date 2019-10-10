Cohen Veterans Network and National Council for Behavioral Health Commit to Training Hundreds of People to Respond to Those in a Mental Health Crisis

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Health Day, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) and the National Council for Behavioral Health are extending their partnership to improve awareness of mental health resources and crisis intervention tactics by offering a wide-ranging training opportunity. As a follow up to the 2018 America's Mental Health Study, the two organizations will offer Mental Health First Aid training to hundreds of participants across the country.

One of the key findings in the study released a year ago was that Gen Z (31%) and Millennials (32%) are more likely than Gen X (20%) and Boomers (13%) to have "tried to seek out mental health services but found it too hard to figure out where to go for help."

"The study indicated that younger generations need to be better educated about the resources available to them," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of CVN. "Mental Health First Aid training provides information and resources you can offer to someone to provide emotional support and practical help."

By the end of 2020, the National Council will host 20 one-day workshops focused on training up to 600 new "First Aiders" across the country to apply Mental Health First Aid skills. Many of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics will host these sessions inside the clinic's community room and will make training slots available to local veteran service organizations and other community partners.

"We know that anyone, anywhere, can make a difference and potentially save a life," said Chuck Ingoglia, President and CEO of National Council for Behavioral Health. "Through this latest effort with CVN, Mental Health First Aid will reach new participants and provide them with the training they need to have challenging conversations and encourage those struggling with a mental health concern to seek professional help."

To kick off the initiative, the National Council for Behavioral Health will begin with an immersive train-the-trainer session for CVN staff. The training consists of one three-day Adult Mental Health First Aid instructor certification session with an additional veterans-focused module webinar training. CVN will then have a group of new instructors across the country able to conduct eight-hour Mental Health First Aid courses in their communities.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

https://www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/

