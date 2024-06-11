PTSD Explained: New Guide from Cohen Veterans Network Presents Facts, Treatment Options and Resources for Military Families Related to Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

CVN Reveals #TruthsAboutTrauma: PTSD is Treatable

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As June marks PTSD Awareness Month, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military family members, announced the launch of PTSD Explained, a new guide that offers facts about the disorder, outlines treatment options and provides resources for military families related to PTSD. This essential resource was designed to increase understanding of PTSD and encourage those impacted by the disorder to seek support.

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs reports that at some point in their life, 7 out of every 100 veterans (7%) will have PTSD. This rate is similar to that of the US population in which 6 of every 100 adults (6%) will have PTSD in their lifetime.

"PTSD can profoundly impact those experiencing it, affecting every aspect of a person's life," says President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network Dr. Anthony Hassan. "It can disrupt relationships, hinder performance at work or school, and compromise overall well-being. However, those living with PTSD do not have to suffer indefinitely. Treatment is available, it works, and it's within reach."

The new guide provides information and resources to support military family members impacted by the disorder. It includes:

PTSD Video Series – Learn how PTSD develops, symptoms of the disorder, and options for treatment.

#TruthsAboutTrauma Facts Page– Explore popular misconceptions about PTSD as revealed in CVN's America's Mental Health PTSD Pulse Survey and the #TruthsAboutTrauma.

and the #TruthsAboutTrauma. Treatment Comparison – Review therapy options that have been proven effective for treating PTSD.

PTSD Resources – Find resources for those experiencing PTSD, and for the family members managing the impacts of their loved one's condition.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 67,000 clients and provided over 575,000 clinical sessions. The network treats a wide variety of mental health challenges including PTSD, depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN also provides comprehensive case management services to help clients with potential stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. Care is available across the network's 24 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

