Cohen Veterans Network Announces Memorial Day Toolkit; Urges Americans to Consider the True Meaning of the Day

News provided by

Cohen Veterans Network

25 May, 2023, 14:52 ET

CVN Provides Ideas on How to Commemorate Memorial Day and Show Support for Our Military Community

STAMFORD, Conn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans mark Memorial Day weekend with barbecues and vacations and are quick to "celebrate" by telling friends and family, "Happy Memorial Day." But this year, as we enjoy the freedoms earned through the sacrifice of our service members, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is encouraging Americans to consider the true meaning of the day – intended to honor and remember those who have served and died. To support this effort, CVN has developed a new Memorial Day Toolkit with information and resources to further our nation's understanding about the day and encourage support for the military community.

Cohen Veterans Network urges Americans to consider the true meaning of Memorial Day and shares ideas on how to honor the fallen and their families.
"For many, Memorial Day has become the unofficial start to summer," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "But as we enjoy the holiday weekend, we must not lose sight of the profound purpose of Memorial Day. It is our duty to reflect on the significance of the day and to honor the fallen and their families. It also serves as a reminder that freedom comes at a tremendous cost, and that supporting our military community is not a fleeting obligation, rather an enduring responsibility."

CVN's Memorial Day Toolkit includes ideas on how to commemorate the day and support our military community, content that can be shared via social media to spread awareness about the meaning of Memorial Day, and a guide to teach children about the day and its importance. The toolkit also addresses the complexities of grief for families of the fallen and provides tips to support the bereaved.

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided high-quality, accessible mental health services to more than 53,000 individuals and provided over 420,000 clinical sessions. Care is available to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members. This includes family members of fallen service members at any point in their journey. Treatment is available for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person at CVN's 23 Cohen Clinics across the country or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Find the Memorial Day Toolkit at cohenveteransnetwork.org/MemorialDay.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.  

