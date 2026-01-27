Cohen Veterans Network Partners with the Gary Sinise Foundation to Extend Its Proven Model of Mental Health Care to Serve Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Uniformed Personnel and Their Families

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Eaton and Palisades Fires, a new partnership brings critical mental health services to LAFD firefighters, EMTs, medics, and their family members.

On average, firefighters experience nine traumatic events in just one year of service, compared to an average of three traumatic events for Americans in their lifetime. Over 20% of fire service members will meet criteria for posttraumatic stress at some point during their career.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), a nonprofit established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise to support America's defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families, to provide high-quality, accessible mental health care to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) uniformed personnel and their families. Services are now available through the network's Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD, Los Angeles in Torrance, CA, both in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

The partnership between CVN and GSF follows the January 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires, including the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, which caused significant physical damage and placed considerable emotional strain on the community and its first responders.

"Partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation to bring our proven model of care to Los Angeles Fire Department uniformed personnel and their families is a natural extension of our mission at Cohen Veterans Network," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "LAFD firefighters face unique challenges and pressures, and we are honored to support their mental health and well-being as they continue to protect and serve. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier future for those who dedicate their lives to helping others."

Gary's support of first responders amplified significantly following the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Inspired by the heroic first responders who ran towards the twin towers to try and save as many lives as they could, Gary made first responder outreach a cornerstone of his foundation. Since the start of GSF in 2011, Gary and the Foundation have increased support for first responder heroes through its programs, including mental wellness.

Services are available to current LAFD uniformed personnel, including firefighters, EMTs and medics, and their immediate family members including spouses, partners, and children living in the household. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family and relationship challenges, and children's behavioral issues. Therapy options include individual, couples, family, and group sessions.

To ensure clinicians are best equipped to serve this population, the Cohen Clinic at VVSD, Los Angeles staff have undergone specialized cultural competence training provided by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). The training focuses on the unique culture, stressors, and experiences of firefighters and their families, enabling care providers to offer more effective and relatable mental health support.

"Our first responders are on the front lines of our communities, often putting their own lives on the line to protect and serve others," said Jim Ravella, Executive Vice President of the Gary Sinise Foundation. "Through this partnership with Cohen Veterans Network and on behalf of our founder Gary Sinise, we are proud to extend critical mental health services to the courageous men and women of the Los Angeles Fire Department, as well as their families. Together, we are ensuring they have the support they need to thrive, both on and off duty, and help their communities heal and recover together."

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has cared for over 95,000 veterans, service members and military family members in over 860,000 clinical sessions. The network currently has 22 Cohen Clinics serving 20 states.

The Cohen Clinic at VVSD, Los Angeles is located at 20800 Madrona Avenue Suite C-100, Torrance, CA 90503. For more information about care for LAFD uniformed personnel and their families, contact the clinic at vvsd.net/cohencliniclosangeles or (213) 642-4611. For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post- 9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

ABOUT THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network