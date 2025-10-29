Cohen Veterans Network Celebrates 5th Anniversary of the Cohen Clinic in Mililani and Expands Mental Health Services for Hawaii's Veteran and Military Communities

A new partnership with Endeavors will enhance the clinic's reach and impact, building on care already provided to over 2,800 post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military families in Hawaii

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, hosted a vibrant Community Celebration today to mark the fifth anniversary of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Mililani. The event celebrated the clinic's vital contributions to Hawaii's veteran and military communities while also highlighting an exciting new chapter in its journey: a partnership with Endeavors that will expand the clinic's reach and deepen its impact.

Earlier this year, CVN announced Endeavors as the new operating partner for the Cohen Clinic in Mililani. This collaboration leverages Endeavors' extensive experience managing three other Cohen Clinics on the mainland—in San Antonio, Killeen, and El Paso, Texas—bringing valuable expertise to Hawaii.

"We are excited to once again partner with Endeavors, an accomplished operator of our clinics," says Cohen Veterans Network president and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Together, we will continue to fill the gaps in care for the more than 220,000 post-9/11 veterans, service members and military family members across the beautiful state of Hawaii."

The Community Celebration brought together about 75 military-focused community leaders, government officials, and local business representatives. Attendees recognized the clinic's critical role in providing high-quality, accessible mental health services across the state. Since its opening, the Mililani clinic has served over 2,800 clients, a testament to its impact on the community. With CVN's new partnership with Endeavors, the clinic is well-positioned to build on its strong foundation of care and enhance its services to address the evolving needs of Hawaii's military community.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with Cohen Veterans Network to expand mental health services for Hawaii's veterans, service members, and their families," said Endeavors CEO Chip Fulghum. "Building on our experience serving military communities on the mainland, we're broadening our reach to meet the growing need for care in Mililani and beyond by combining trusted local support with telehealth to help families access the care they deserve."

The Cohen Clinic in Mililani is one of 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics, serving 20 states across the country. Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 90,000 clients and provided over 820,000 clinical sessions. The Cohen Clinics treat a wide variety of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, military transition challenges, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform or combat experience. In addition to therapy, CVN provides comprehensive case management services to support clients with social drivers of health including employment, finances, housing, and more.

The clinic is located at 95-1091 ʻĀinamakua Dr., Mililani, HI 96789. To access services or learn more, visit endeavors.org/cohen-clinic-mililani/.

About Cohen Veterans Network (CVN):

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

About Endeavors:

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers a range of services and programs supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit: www.endeavors.org or contact [email protected].

