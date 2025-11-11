Cohen Veterans Network Helps Combat Food Insecurity Among Military Families Across 22 Communities Nationwide

CVN pledges $22,000 to local food banks to help military families, veterans, and their neighbors in need this holiday season

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families, announced its CVN Gives Back initiative on Veterans Day to address food insecurity among military families during the holiday season. For the second year in a row, the network is set to donate $22,000 to local food banks in communities served by its 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics. Each food bank will receive $1,000 to further its efforts to provide essential support to military families, veterans, and their neighbors in need.

The support comes at a time when many food banks are seeing a surge in demand due to the ongoing government shutdown, exacerbating an already critical issue of food insecurity among military families. In 2023, 27.7% of currently serving military families experienced food insecurity, up from 23.3% in 2021, according to a survey by the Military Family Advisory Network. While 40.1% of respondents who indicated poor family well-being were experiencing marginal, low, or very low food security.

"In every community we serve, there are military families working hard to make ends meet," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Through our support of local food banks, we're helping to ease that burden of food insecurity, which impacts far too many military families. This initiative reflects our commitment to standing by military families, helping to ensure they have resources to meet their essential needs."

The food bank donations underscore CVN's holistic approach to care. Recognizing that social drivers of health—such as food insecurity, employment, housing, and education—are critical to overall well-being, CVN's 22 Cohen Clinics go beyond therapy to provide comprehensive case management services. These services help clients navigate challenges and connect with essential resources.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated over 90,000 clients and provided over 830,000 clinical sessions. The network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available through the network's 22 Cohen Clinics serving 20 states in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health

outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

