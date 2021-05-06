Cohen Veterans Network Launches #SelfieForSelfCare Awareness Campaign in Support of Military Caregivers

There are an estimated 5.5 million military caregivers in the United States. Of these, 1.1 million are caring for post-9/11 veterans. Military caregivers are family members, friends or acquaintances that provide care and assistance to wounded, injured or ill veterans and service members. This daily endeavor can take a toll on caregivers when it comes to their mental and physical wellbeing.

In an effort to bring awareness to this issue, CVN is inviting military caregivers and supporters to share selfies of moments of self-care using #SelfieForSelfCare. Participants are encouraged to share activities and practices both big and small that have a positive impact on their health and well-being. CVN has additionally developed self-care strategies that anyone can employ including how to manage burdensome tasks and why it is important to ask for or accept help. Military caregivers can also utilize CVN's Tools for Managing Stress & Worry, a free online course specifically created to help military families manage stress and worry with a series of easy-to-use tools and techniques.

"Military caregivers are the unsung heroes of military families as they give their all to those they love and care for," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CVN President & CEO. "While time and resources may be limited, it is important for caregivers to carve out moments for themselves whenever and however they can. As we recognize their immense sacrifices and contributions, we want to encourage caregivers to prioritize their own wellness."

CVN provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to military caregivers and others that support veterans and active duty service members. Military culturally competent care is available at 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country.

"As a caregiver you are constantly giving and giving and giving. If you can't take care of yourself, eventually you have nothing to give," said Belinda, a Cohen Clinic client and military caregiver. "Since I started coming to the clinic, I have started to get back to being myself and finding myself. I have a place where I can go to, to open up and talk about things that are going on in my life. It's great."

CVN treats a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Treatment is available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans, military families, and active duty service members. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN here.

