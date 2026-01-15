Cohen Veterans Network Announces Its First Mental Health Clinic in Kansas in Collaboration with the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to Treat Service Members, Veterans and Their Families Across the State

More than 181,000 post-9/11 veterans, service members and military family members in Kansas are eligible for high-quality, accessible care at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for service members, veterans, and their families, today announced that it will be opening its first mental health clinic in Kansas. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in collaboration with the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and will be located near Fort Riley at 1960 Kimball Avenue, Suite 375, Manhattan, KS 66502. It is expected to open in early 2026. Care will be available in-person and through CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

"The launch of our first clinic in Kansas reflects CVN's dedication to meeting military families where they are and ensuring they have access to the high-quality mental health care they deserve," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "We are proud to again partner with Centerstone and deeply grateful to the Robert R. McCormick Foundation for helping us bring this essential resource to a community and state in need of greater access to care."

The Kansas clinic marks an expansion of CVN's partnership with Centerstone, which also operates Cohen Clinics in Clarksville, TN; Fayetteville, NC; Jacksonville, FL; and Hinesville, GA.

"This clinic represents a critical opportunity to help veterans, active service members and their families address their mental health needs," Centerstone Regional Chief Executive Officer Ben Middleton said. "With its closeness to Fort Riley, this clinic will provide a trusted resource for those who have given so much, offering care that strengthens individuals and the entire community."

The clinic is principally funded by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and Steve Cohen. Colonel Robert R. McCormick served with the 1st Infantry Division in France during WWI, which shaped his deep respect for servicemembers and veterans. The McCormick Foundation continues his commitment to those who wear the uniform. Today, the Foundation invests in the Fort Riley community to support the 1st Infantry Division service members, veterans, and their families. In Kansas and in Chicago, the Foundation supports efforts to improve access and the quality of mental health care for veterans.

"We are committed to the Fort Riley community and grateful to our partners, the Cohen Veterans Network and Centerstone, for helping us deepen our support for the service members, veterans, and families of the 1st Infantry Division and other members of Kansas' military community," said Timothy P. Knight, President and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. "With this clinic, we are bringing accessible, high-quality care to military families in Kansas and continuing Colonel McCormick's legacy of service to the men and women who serve in our military."

The clinic will address a range of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, adjustment issues, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family issues, relationship challenges, and children's behavioral problems. In addition to therapy, the clinic will provide comprehensive case management services to support clients with social drivers of health, including employment, finances, housing, and more.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has provided care to more than 94,000 clients in over 855,000 clinical sessions. The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Kansas will become the network's 23rd clinic, extending services to 21 states.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post- 9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

ABOUT CENTERSTONE

Centerstone is the largest nonprofit behavioral health organization in the United States. With more than 10,000 team members working at 360 locations in communities across the country, Centerstone provides healing and hope to people of all ages through mental health services, addiction care and social supports. Centerstone is a leader in operations for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Centerstone's Military Services offers specialized care nationwide for veterans and the military community. Centerstone's Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across its communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes lives. Learn more at http://Centerstone.org.

ABOUT THE ROBERT R. MCCORMICK FOUNDATION

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation envisions a Chicagoland with educated and informed individuals who are engaged in improving their communities. The Foundation invests in organizations working to build thriving communities where all individuals have the resources and opportunities to succeed. Established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, the McCormick Foundation has issued grants of more than $2 billion. The Foundation's Board also oversees Cantigny, Col. McCormick's 500-acre estate in Wheaton, Illinois, which encompasses a park, formal gardens, a museum dedicated to the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, in which Col. McCormick served, and a 27-hole public golf course. Learn more at mccormickfoundation.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network