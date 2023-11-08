Cohen Veterans Network Launches Veterans 101 Pop Quiz to Help Bridge the Civilian-Military Divide

Cohen Veterans Network

08 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

Beyond "Thank You for Your Service": How to Increase Understanding and Connect with Veterans in More Meaningful Ways this Veterans Day

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, is breaking down veteran stereotypes to promote greater understanding about, and connection with, our veteran community. CVN is asking Americans to go beyond the common sentiment, "Thank you for your service," and challenge what they think they know about veterans. The network has created a Veterans 101 Pop Quiz to help civilians gain insight into the veteran population and encourage more meaningful dialogue.

Dispelling veteran stereotypes is something that most veterans believe is important. A survey by CVN in 2021 revealed that 8-in-10 (80%) veterans think it is important to understand that veterans/service members come from all walks of life/are a diverse group. Addressing topics such as employment, education, mental health and more, the new Veterans 101 Pop Quiz confronts a number of preconceived notions about veterans today.

"Veteran stereotypes can unfairly characterize and misrepresent the experiences of those who have served," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "By combatting common myths, we can increase understanding about veterans, promote greater connectedness and honor their service."

In addition to the quiz, CVN is offering other purposeful ways to go #beyondthethankyou this Veterans Day. The network has developed a list of things to say and do in support of veterans.

"Veterans Day is a reminder that it's not enough to simply say, 'Thank you for your service.' To truly support veterans, let's take the time to learn their stories, and better understand their experiences. Engaging in meaningful dialogue with veterans can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and support the mental well-being of this deserving population," says Dr. Hassan.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 60,000 clients and provided over 500,000 clinical sessions. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military family members through its 24 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. CVN also provides comprehensive case management services to help clients with stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Find the Veterans 101 Pop Quiz and ideas on how to meaningfully connect with veterans at cohenveteransnetwork.org/veteransday.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

