Cohen Veterans Network Marks a Decade of Innovation, Filling Mental Health Care Gaps for Post-9/11 Veterans, Service Members and Their Families

100,000 clients and 1,000,000 clinical sessions: CVN to reach major milestones in 2026 while celebrating "10 Years of Service, A Lifetime of Impact"

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026. The network is poised to reach significant milestones within the year: serving 100,000 clients and delivering 1,000,000 clinical sessions since its inception. These achievements reflect CVN's unwavering commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health care for military families. The anniversary, celebrated under the theme "10 Years of Service, A Lifetime of Impact," marks a pivotal moment for the network as it looks to the future with plans for continued growth and innovation. CVN recently announced its global expansion to serve American military families on U.S. bases in Asia and the upcoming launch of its 23rd clinic in Kansas, extending services to 21 states.

"As we achieve 10 years of service, we reflect on the lives we've touched and the communities we've supported," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "Our reach and impact are the direct result of the vision of our founder, Steven A. Cohen, and the dedication of our team and partners. Their collective passion for supporting veterans and military families through accessible, high-quality mental health care inspires our work every day."

In the decade since its founding, CVN has made significant contributions that have shaped its impact and set the stage for its future:

Caring for the Entire Military Family: CVN was founded in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen, who committed $275 million to launch the network to fill gaps in care for veterans and their families. In 2021, CVN extended care to active duty service members with a TRICARE referral to treat the entire military family at any point in their journey. Today, 54% of the network's clients are veterans or active duty service members, and 46% are military family members, including children who make up 17% of that group. Notably, 31% of veteran clients are women, more than double the female veteran population in the U.S. The network has also treated over 10,000 couples, underscoring its commitment to holistic family support.

The network continues to expand to meet the growing needs of the military population. CVN recently announced plans to provide care to American military family members and veterans, DoDEA staff, and DoD CAC civilians on U.S. military bases in Asia. The network is working with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to establish five Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in Japan and South Korea, the first of their kind in the region. Additionally, CVN is extending its proven model of care to support U.S. allied military veterans and their families. In partnership with leading Israeli hospital, Sheba Medical Center, CVN has established a Cohen Clinic in Modi'in, Israel to serve post-10/7 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans, reservists, and their families. Domestically, CVN will open its 23rd clinic in Kansas, extending services to U.S. military families across 21 states.

"Marking 10 years of service, we reaffirm our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of veterans and military families who serve and sacrifice for our nation," says CVN Chairman of the Board Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, USAF (Ret.) "This milestone is not just a reflection of what we've achieved, but a call to action to broaden our reach and impact in the years to come."

Through its Cohen Clinics, the network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family and relationship challenges, and children's behavioral issues. Therapy options include individual, couples, family, and group sessions. In addition to therapy, the clinics provide comprehensive case management services to support clients with social drivers of health, including employment, finances, housing, and more.

CVN will celebrate its anniversary with a year-long series of activities and events, including opportunities to spotlight key community partners whose collaboration has been vital in connecting military families to care. The CVN Day of Giving & Reflection will serve as a unified initiative for Cohen Clinic and network staff to give back to their local communities in meaningful ways. Additionally, CVN has launched a fundraising initiative marking a decade of service to help the network reach and serve even more veterans and military families.

Learn more at cohenveteransnetwork.org/10years.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post- 9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen, with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

