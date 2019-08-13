Cohen Veterans Network Partners with Home Base and Mass General Hospital to Provide First-Class Pediatric Assessment Training for the Field

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has made a strong commitment toward improving the care of military children around the country via an innovative mental health training partnership with Home Base and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Leveraging the expertise of clinicians from Home Base and MGH's Psychiatry Department, recently ranked #1 in the nation by US News & World Report, this unique training was created after a field-based needs assessment. The training was developed for CVN's internal training program, but is being made publicly available to help advance the field and fill the gap in the community as well. It will enable therapists who treat adults to properly assess children and therefore expand access to care.

The training curriculum, developed by MGH's Psychiatry Academy and Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program, is designed to help providers translate knowledge of best practices for assessment and treatment into enhanced clinical practice that provides better outcomes for military-connected children and families.

CVN has 14 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics in operation around the country and has served more than 12,300 clients in a little more than three years.

"Nearly half of our clients at the Cohen Clinics are military family members. This training opportunity will enable our clinicians to assess the needs of military children at the highest level possible," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network.

"We at Home Base understand the cost of service does not occur in a vacuum. We believe that when one family member serves, the entire family serves as well and is, therefore, impacted," said Louis Chow, PhD, Home Base Director of Education.

The training will be available through October 7, 2019, at no cost to primary care and community mental health providers, pediatricians, school health professionals, and nurses across the country. Clinicians may register for the seven-part self-led online course now. Clinicians may receive CE credits also at no-cost, while similar trainings may cost clinicians several thousand dollars.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network