Cohen Veterans Network to Provide Diversity Training to Military Mental Health Providers With Support from USAA

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, has received a $260,000 grant from USAA to develop a diversity training program for clinicians in order to enhance care and improve mental health outcomes of diverse military populations.

"It is imperative that the military mental health field expands its cultural competence to be able to address issues relevant to our diverse populations and improve mental health outcomes," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO, Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We are so thankful to USAA for their support in promoting mental health equity and inclusive care as we work to advance the field."

To develop the program, CVN will survey military, veteran and military family behavioral health consumers and clinicians to understand their unique needs and experiences. The survey will also aim to identify gaps in behavioral health services with regard to cultural competency. Based on the survey findings, CVN will then develop and implement a self-paced training on diversity and inclusion for clinicians to bolster their clinical skills and improve the client experience. The training will be put into practice by the Fall of 2021.

The program will provide training in multicultural counseling skills, specifically regarding race and ethnicity, and sexual orientation and gender. Racial and ethnic minorities represent 43% of today's military, while 6% of the military population identifies as part of the LGBT community.

"As our military is becoming increasingly diverse, it is more important than ever for clinicians to be able to meet the needs of clients from various ethnic, racial, gender, sexual orientation, and cultural backgrounds," says Cohen Veterans Network Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Tracy Neal-Walden. "Our goal with this training is to foster a safe and inclusive therapy environment where clients feel valued and understood for their unique differences."

The diversity training will be available across CVN's network of 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics as well as shared externally at no cost to providers treating military populations across the country.

"USAA is very grateful for the work that Cohen Veterans Network is doing to develop this much needed training program to ensure that clinicians and providers are able to best meet the needs of an incredibly diverse military population," said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. "Every service member and veteran who has so selflessly served this nation has earned care that is tailored to their individual needs."

CVN serves all post-9/11 veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves, regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status or combat experience. Additionally, CVN treats the entire military family, including parents, siblings, spouses or partners, children, caregivers, and others of veterans and active-duty military. Care is available for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions.

