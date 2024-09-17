Cohere Beauty Marks Anniversary with Remarkable Post-Restructure Growth

CEO Christine Staples' Leadership Has Enabled the Company to Become a Leading Beauty Custom Formula Development and Manufacturer

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Beauty, a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty, personal care and specialty brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes, celebrates its anniversary this month with impressive success over the past year and expects to enjoy significant growth in 2024.

Cohere Beauty released its Beauty Product Showcase 2.0, including several innovative shimmer-based products, at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas, showcasing the company's depth and breadth of capabilities and its ability to continually identify unmet consumer needs.

In 2022, Christine Staples, CEO, was brought to the company to lead the strategic merger of several manufacturers into one cohesive unit that would provide beauty care brands with seamless access to a full array of formula development and manufacturing services across all liquid beauty categories. Staples and her team created the Cohere Beauty corporate brand to deliver innovation across haircare, skincare, bodycare and fragrance, partnering with customers to bring their brand visions to life through innovation and category expansion. With a portfolio of over 10,000 product formulations and a wide-ranging innovation pipeline, Cohere Beauty has harnessed its talent, exceptional service, and commitment to purpose to become a premier partner to beauty care brands, large and small.

"Reflecting on our journey as we mark this anniversary, I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication to propel Cohere Beauty to new heights. Our significant strides in service, speed, and safety have set us apart, allowing us to deliver the concierge-level service of a family-owned business with the broad scale capabilities of larger companies," said Staples. "Our accomplishments are a testament to the collaborative spirit and pursuit of excellence that defines Cohere Beauty."

Building a Leadership Powerhouse

Over the past year, Staples has cultivated a powerhouse leadership team, bringing diverse perspectives and expertise to the company and the industry. The additions of Tony Kirk, Chief Operating Officer; Tony Engel, Chief Financial Officer; Pat Moran, Chief of Staff; Dr. William Andrews, Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D); and Tara Chacho, Senior Vice President of Business Development, equate to a wealth of experience cross-functionally, enabling Cohere Beauty to offer cutting-edge solutions that turn brand partners' dreams into reality.

Introducing the Innovation Collaborative

Cohere Beauty also launched the Innovation Collaborative this year, an initiative designed to drive excellence in innovation and ensure customers are always at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and insights. The Cohere Beauty Innovation Collaborative brings a unique full-service approach to innovation, beginning with a deep understanding of a brand's DNA. By continuously monitoring trends, ingredients, and technological advancements, Cohere Beauty creates new, ownable innovations that elevate each brand's identity and market presence.

Launching a Bold Advertising Campaign

The company recently launched its inaugural advertising campaign with creative consultancy Simon/Myers. The campaign, designed to expand the company's brand portfolio, has had a continual impact since its rollout in April 2024, generating significant awareness through advertising, social media and traditional media attention, trade show booth communication, and web application, providing clarity around the company's vision, capabilities and passion for beauty to brand partners.

Driving Beauty Innovation

Cohere Beauty identified its unique competitive point of difference, defined as "The Cohere Formula," which comprises institutional knowledge and unique expertise to help its customers meet the highest regulatory, quality and market standards. Cohere Beauty's R&D team now includes fifteen degreed quality control chemists and engineers and sixteen R&D formulation scientists with industry-leading expertise in trend watching, product research, complex product formulation, technology transfer, formula cost reduction, and replicating established formulas.

Cohere Beauty released its first-ever collection, the Alpha Collection, at Makeup in LA and its Beauty Product Showcase 2.0, including several innovative shimmer-based products, at Cosmoprof in Las Vegas, showcasing the company's depth and breadth of capabilities and its ability to continually identify unmet consumer needs.

Making a Beautiful Difference

On top of the company's success, CEO Staples is dedicated to giving back. In 2024, Cohere Beauty partnered with GLAM4GOOD, a leading nonprofit organization that addresses self-care insecurity for women in America. In support of its mission, Cohere Beauty donated 30,000 bottles of bespoke beauty care products to help those in need. Partnering with GLAM4GOOD's visionary Founder and CEO, Mary Alice Stephenson, has been the first step in Staples's plan to unite Cohere Beauty's manufacturing expertise with a commitment to service to create a world where women are represented and provided with the resources they need. Both Staples and Stephenson look forward to building the partnership through upcoming events.

"As we look to the future, we are dedicated to setting new standards in the beauty industry. This includes significant investments in our teams to enhance R&D and innovation, unlocking new possibilities for our brand customers," said Staples. "Strengthening our partnership with GLAM4GOOD is also a vital part of this vision, enabling us to unite our expertise with their mission to create beauty solutions that make a meaningful difference in the community."

About Cohere Beauty

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/ .

