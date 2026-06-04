Cohere Health Chief Data & AI Officer Gigi Yuen-Reed, PhD, Named to 100 Women in AI 2026 List

Recognition underscores the company's leadership in advancing safe, responsible AI for healthcare operations

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health®, the leader in clinical intelligence solutions for health plans, today announced that Gigi Yuen-Reed, PhD, chief data and artificial intelligence officer, has been named to the 100 Women in AI 2026 list, recognizing her work building the systems that make AI work safely and effectively in healthcare. Created by XFactor Ventures and Flybridge, the definitive annual list celebrates the women spearheading technological advancements, shaping how AI is developed and deployed, and creating measurable impact across the global ecosystem.

Gigi is a leading voice shaping the future of trustworthy, clinically grounded AI. She brings more than 20 years of experience driving innovation across healthcare and enterprise technology to her role at Cohere Health, where she leads the development of responsible, domain-specific AI systems that improve care quality, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes. Previously a Distinguished Engineer at IBM and R&D leader for IBM Watson Health's $100M+ analytics portfolio, she has authored more than 15 peer-reviewed publications and has nearly 20 patents granted or pending.

Gigi is helping define the industry standard for responsible clinical AI. At a time when many are experimenting with general-purpose models, she is unwavering in her commitment to ensuring AI in healthcare is precision-built, clinically grounded, transparent, and accountable. She champions an evaluation-driven approach that ensures Cohere Health's AI is continuously tested against real-world clinical standards. The company's AI systems, built and validated alongside clinicians, are grounded in deep domain expertise, policy nuance, and rigorous evaluation–designed to support expert human judgment, not replace it.

"It's an honor to be included among this extraordinary group of women shaping the future of AI," said Gigi. "For me, this moment highlights the importance of developing AI that is not only innovative but also trustworthy, clinically trained, and built to support high-quality patient care and better outcomes. I hope this recognition helps create even more visibility for women in data and AI, and encourages the next generation of leaders to bring their expertise and ambition to this field."

The 100 Women in AI list recognizes trailblazers "whose technical excellence, leadership, and real-world impact deserve a wider spotlight." To see the complete list of 2026 honorees, visit 100womeninai.com.

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, and more–the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in up to 9x ROI and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

Media Contact

Rachel Rabinowitz

Cohere Health

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SOURCE Cohere Health