Cohere Health Endorses CMS Electronic Prior Authorization Initiative to Accelerate Patient Care Access

Clinical intelligence leader and Health Tech Ecosystem participant to modernize prior authorization and improve payer-provider collaboration

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health®, the leader in clinical intelligence solutions for health plans, today announced its support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem initiative and the newly established Electronic Prior Authorization Acceleration initiative. By joining this coalition, Cohere Health aligns with major health plans, healthcare providers, and technology networks in a shared mission to make electronic prior authorization (ePA) work end-to-end, on time, for every patient.

Too many patients face significant delays in receiving recommended care due to legacy manual processes and inconsistent standards. Cohere Health brings deep, proven expertise in ePA to this national effort. The company's Cohere Connect™ prior authorization APIs and Cohere Unify™ clinical intelligence platform support 47 million payer-provider interactions annually, helping patients get care 70% faster than traditional prior authorization processes, while achieving a 94% provider satisfaction rate.

"Prior authorization cannot be fixed by technology in a silo. It requires the entire healthcare ecosystem to collaborate on solving real-world challenges," said Siva Namasivayam, CEO of Cohere Health. "We're excited to support the CMS prior authorization acceleration initiative, which brings together stakeholders to integrate electronic prior authorization directly into clinical workflows and close technical gaps across systems."

Cohere Health's technology experts serve on the HL7® Da Vinci Project Steering Committee, shaping implementation guides for FHIR®-based (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) prior authorization APIs and the Health Tech Ecosystem. The company works with the nation's leading health plans to help them not just meet but exceed the January 1, 2027 interoperability mandates and prior authorization commitments. By partnering with its health plan clients, CMS, and other early adopters, Cohere Health champions intelligent, collaborative interactions that reduce administrative burden and optimize the speed, cost, and quality of care.

Learn more at coherehealth.com.

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider clinical and operational workflows across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, appeals, and more–the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in up to 9x return on investment (ROI) and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

CONTACT:

Rachel Rabinowitz

Cohere Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Cohere Health